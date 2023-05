Choose a Historical Movie, Get a Historical Book Historical movies are often just vibes, right? Like, somedays I simply want to pretend I live in 19th century England. So, I bake some scones, make tea, and watch Pride & Prejudice. (Any adaptation is fine, but I personally prefer the 1995 mini-series). My point is that this is a quiz about the pursuit of vibes. It’s easy: you choose your favorite historical movie, and I’ll give you a book that is of the same vibe, so you can escape to a different place and time.

An Assassin’s Guide to Love and Treason by Virginia Boecker If you’re in the mood for some more Catholic-Protestant conflict, assassination attempts, and Elizabeth I, then An Assassin’s Guide to Love and Treason is the book for you!

They Went Left by Monica Hesse While The Boy in the Stripped Pajamas is set during WWII, They Went Left portrays the heartbreak and perseverance of young people in the war’s aftermath.

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney While not technically a historical movie – well not really a historical movie at all – this is what I would call a historic film! And what book also has young FBI agents and serial killers? None Shall Sleep!

Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams Like Passing, Mirror Girls tackles the complexities of being biracial in the 20th century. It’s also a powerful story about sisterhood and an unflinching look at race in America.

Stateless by Elizabeth Wein I’m guessing that soaring aviation adventures and WWII dramas are your thing. So, read Stateless, which serves you both!

Daughter of Sparta by Claire M. Andrews Look, movies about Ancient Greece are always fun, but they’re also always very testosterone-filled! For a take on the Spartan female warrior’s experience, read Daughter of Sparta!

Belladonna by Adalyn Grace If you’re on the beautifully bleak gothic kick that Jane Eyre inspires, look no further because Belladonna is your book!