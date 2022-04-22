We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

None Shall Sleep

None Shall Sleep

In 1982, two teenagers—serial killer survivor Emma Lewis and US Marshal candidate Travis Bell—are recruited by the FBI to interview convicted juvenile killers and provide insight and advice on cold cases. From the start, Emma and Travis develop a quick friendship, gaining information from juvenile murderers that even the FBI can’t crack. But when the team is called in to give advice on an active case—a serial killer who exclusively hunts teenagers—things begin to unravel. Working against the clock, they must turn to one of the country’s most notorious incarcerated murderers for help: teenage sociopath Simon Gutmunsson.

 

Despite Travis’s objections, Emma becomes the conduit between Simon and the FBI team. But while Simon seems to be giving them the information they need to save lives, he’s an expert manipulator playing a very long game…and he has his sights set on Emma.

 

Captivating, harrowing, and chilling, None Shall Sleep is an all-too-timely exploration of not only the monsters that live among us, but also the monsters that live inside us.

Ellie Marney is a teacher and an author of fiction for Young Adults. Her YA crime trilogy, the Every series, and her YA stand alone, White Night, have been critically and commercially successful in Australia and overseas—her debut, Every Breath, was shortlisted for the Gold Inky Award, the Ned Kelly Award and the Sisters in Crime Davitt Award (YA), and in 2015 was named by the Australian Library Information Association as one of the top ten most-borrowed YA books in Australian libraries. Ellie is a regular speaker at festivals and events, teaches writing and publishing through Writers Victoria, and advocates for Australian women's writing as a Stella Ambassador in schools. She lives in regional north-central Victoria, with her partner (also a teacher) and their four sons.

“STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING RIGHT NOW AND PICK UP THIS GLORIOUS BOOK!!!”

– Madison, @spellbindingstories

“This book hits the ground running and never loses speed. I absolutely loved the premise of this story, and the way the story flows and the plot develops so naturally is a treat.”

– Thomas, @city.of.paper.and.ink

“The plot itself is propulsive, and I found myself flying through this story… This book is gritty and really dives deep into the psyche of sociopaths and serial killers. And what an ending!”

– Toya, @thereadingchemist

“I think None Shall Sleep is a stellar psychological thriller, and I've already recommended it to so many people. Especially for the YA thriller genre, this is peak literature and one of my new favorites.”

– Alexia, @BookishEnds

“The characters in None Shall Sleep are masterly developed and maintained. The amount of research and thought that Ellie Marney put into these personas is phenomenal. Emma jumps off the page for the reader. Her struggles and thought process absorb you. Simon is chilling and thrilling while also providing a charismatic bait you want to resist. You get nervous as you read the development. You know things will be glorious and terrifying but you can’t look away.”

– Ash, @ashesofabookdragon

“This is, without a doubt, one of my favorite books of all time. Everything from the writing to the characters to the plot development drew me in and refused to let me go. Let's just say that Ellie Marney has a fan for life, no matter what genre she dives into next.”

– Madison, @spellbindingstories

