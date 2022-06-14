Books with Big Running Up That Hill Energy

Small town secrets, the blurring of fiction and reality, and a murder… what more could you want? Celeste is the new girl in this remote Montanta town. Vivvy is heir to the town’s name and a social pariah. Inspired by a passion-fueled incident at school, Celeste and Vivvy begin writing a fan-fiction about golden-boy Joss and the school stoner. While Celeste uses the stories they write to feel safe in fantasy, Vivvy keeps pushing to make fiction a reality. Until, after a drunken night, Joss winds up dead and Celeste can remember kissing him… but not much else. Could she have delivered the killing blow? Or does her new friend Vivvy have more to hide? Oscillating between before the murder and after, this book keeps you on your toes trying to find out if Celeste is lying or everyone else is. This book has big Twin Peaks energy, so if you love an unreliable narrator and impeccably unsettling atmosphere, this one is for you!