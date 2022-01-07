Books with Big Kingdom of the Wicked Energy
Feeling a bit witchy, a little vengeful, or maybe hungry for some fresh cannoli and hot demon boys? We’ve got just under a year until Kingdom of the Feared and I don’t know how I’m going to handle it. (Not me begging on my hands and knees for the manuscript ASAP…) But it’s fine. We’re fine. Because we’ve got so many books with big Kingdom of the Wicked energy for you to add to your tbr for the long (it’s truly not that long) wait!
The Cruel Prince
by Holly Black
If you have not yet read the Folk of the Air series, what in the world are you waiting for? We’ve got twin sisters, an extremely attractive *definitely not* (okay, sometimes) love interest, and dangerous plots. Do you really want an invite to Prince Cardan’s next party? I mean yeah of course… but also you might be better off staying in this evening. (Hello, Gluttony is that you?) So, if you do choose to go, just remember to bring a pocketful of salt.
Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.
To win a place at the Court, she must defy him—and face the consequences.
In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.
Scavenge the Stars
by Tara Sim
“Alexa, please turn on my revenge playlist.” Also, just a hint: Don’t fall in love with your enemy, no matter how enticing he may be. Oh Cayo…
When Amaya rescues a mysterious stranger from drowning, she fears her rash actions have earned her a longer sentence on the debtor ship where she’s been held captive for years. Instead, the man she saved offers her unimaginable riches and a new identity, setting Amaya on a perilous course through the coastal city-state of Moray, where old-world opulence and desperate gamblers collide. Amaya wants one thing: revenge against the man who ruined her family and stole the life she once had. But the more entangled she becomes in this game of deception-and as her path intertwines with the son of the man she’s plotting to bring down-the more she uncovers about the truth of her past. And the more she realizes she must trust no one?
The Winter Duke
by Claire Eliza Bartlett
Come for the historical fantasy, but stay for the bold female characters. Much like Emilia, Ekata finds herself in an unexpected position of power, and becomes stronger and braver in spite of it.
When Ekata's brother is finally named heir, there will be nothing to keep her at home in Kylma Above with her murderous family. Not her books or science experiments, not her family's icy castle atop a frozen lake, not even the tantalizingly close Kylma Below, a mesmerizing underwater kingdom that provides her family with magic. But just as escape is within reach, her parents and twelve siblings fall under a strange sleeping sickness.
In the space of a single night, Ekata inherits the title of duke, her brother's warrior bride, and ever-encroaching challengers from without--and within--her own ministry. Nothing has prepared Ekata for diplomacy, for war, for love...or for a crown she has never wanted. If Kylma Above is to survive, Ekata must seize her family's power. And if Ekata is to survive, she must quickly decide how she will wield it.
Part Sleeping Beauty, part Anastasia, with a thrilling political mystery, The Winter Duke is a spellbinding story about choosing what's right in the face of danger.
The Diviners
by Libba Bray
MORE HISTORICAL FANTASY?!?! I KNOW. BOOK SHOOK. What is it with summoned beings and their ritualistic serial murders?
Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.
When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…
Witches of Ash and Ruin
by E Latimer
Got wanderlust after your literary foray to Italy? How about a witchy excursion to Ireland this time! We’ve got witches and a serial-killing witch-murderer, and if dark and angry is your thing (who are you kidding, you liked KoTW enough to be reading this blog post), then this book is right up your alley.
Seventeen-year-old Dayna Walsh is struggling to cope with her somatic OCD; the aftermath of being outed as bisexual in her conservative Irish town; and the return of her long-absent mother, who barely seems like a parent. But all that really matters to her is ascending and finally, finally becoming a full witch-plans that are complicated when another coven, rumored to have a sordid history with black magic, arrives in town with premonitions of death. Dayna immediately finds herself at odds with the bewitchingly frustrating Meiner King, the granddaughter of their coven leader.
And then a witch turns up murdered at a local sacred site, along with the blood symbol of the Butcher of Manchester-an infamous serial killer whose trail has long gone cold. The killer’s motives are enmeshed in a complex web of witches and gods, and Dayna and Meiner soon find themselves at the center of it all. If they don’t stop the Butcher, one of them will be next.
The Hearts We Sold
by Emily Lloyd-Jones
What is it with demons taking peoples hearts?!?! Sheesh. CALM DOWN. Also, these demons knit. Now imagine Wrath knitting a big fluffy scarf… (I mean that might be kind of nice to have when crossing through the sin corridor.)
Dee Moreno is out of options. Her home life sucks (to put it mildly), and she’s about to get booted from her boarding school—the only place she’s ever felt free—for lack of funds. But this is a world where demons exist, and the demons are there to make deals: one human body part in exchange for one wish come true.
The demon who Dee approaches doesn’t trade in the usual arms and legs, however. He’s only interested in her heart. And what comes after Dee makes her deal is a nightmare far bigger, far more monstrous than anything she ever could have imagined. Reality is turned on its head, and Dee has only her fellow “heartless,” the charming but secretive James Lancer, to keep her grounded. As something like love grows between them amid an otherworldly threat, Dee begins to wonder: Can she give James her heart when it’s no longer hers to give?
In The Hearts We Sold, demons can be outwitted, hearts can be reclaimed, monsters can be fought, and love isn’t impossible. This book will steal your heart and break it, and leave you begging for more.
Girls of Paper and Fire
by Natasha Ngan
Foreword by James Patterson
We’ve got an evil Demon King, a strong, badass woman seeking revenge, and forbidden romance? SIGN. ME. UP. If you are looking for a book that will play out in your head like a vivid fantasy/action movie, look no further—this is the one for you.
In this richly developed fantasy, Lei is a member of the Paper caste, the lowest and most persecuted class of people in Ikhara. She lives in a remote village with her father, where the decade-old trauma of watching her mother snatched by royal guards for an unknown fate still haunts her. Now, the guards are back and this time it’s Lei they’re after — the girl with the golden eyes whose rumored beauty has piqued the king’s interest.
Over weeks of training in the opulent but oppressive palace, Lei and eight other girls learns the skills and charm that befit a king’s consort. There, she does the unthinkable: she falls in love. Her forbidden romance becomes enmeshed with an explosive plot that threatens her world’s entire way of life. Lei, still the wide-eyed country girl at heart, must decide how far she’s willing to go for justice and revenge.
The Devouring Gray
by Christine Lynn Herman
Hello darkness, my old friend…
After the death of her sister, seventeen-year-old Violet Saunders finds herself dragged to Four Paths, New York. Violet may be a newcomer, but she soon learns her mother isn’t: They belong to one of the revered founding families of the town, where stone bells hang above every doorway and danger lurks in the depths of the woods.
Justin Hawthorne’s bloodline has protected Four Paths for generations from the Gray-a lifeless dimension that imprisons a brutal monster. After Justin fails to inherit his family’s powers, his mother is determined to keep this humiliation a secret. But Justin can’t let go of the future he was promised and the town he swore to protect. Ever since Harper Carlisle lost her hand to an accident that left her stranded in the Gray for days, she has vowed revenge on the person who abandoned her: Justin Hawthorne. There are ripples of dissent in Four Paths, and Harper seizes an opportunity to take down the Hawthornes and change her destiny-to what extent, even she doesn’t yet know. The Gray is growing stronger every day, and its victims are piling up. When Violet accidentally unleashes the monster, all three must band together with the other Founders to unearth the dark truths behind their families’ abilities … before the Gray devours them all.
Daughter of Smoke & Bone
by Laini Taylor
I NEVER miss an opportunity to recommend Daughter of Smoke and Bone! When reading about Emilia’s strange flashback-y moments in KoTC, I immediately was reminded of Karou experiencing something very similar. So, in the meantime, while we’re all croaking over here wondering what’s up with Emilia, how about finding out what’s up with Karou instead?
Around the world, black handprints are appearing on doorways, scorched there by winged strangers who have crept through a slit in the sky.
In a dark and dusty shop, a devil’s supply of human teeth grown dangerously low.
And in the tangled lanes of Prague, a young art student is about to be caught up in a brutal otherwordly war.
Meet Karou. She fills her sketchbooks with monsters that may or may not be real; she’s prone to disappearing on mysterious “errands”; she speaks many languages—not all of them human; and her bright blue hair actually grows out of her head that color. Who is she? That is the question that haunts her, and she’s about to find out.
When one of the strangers—beautiful, haunted Akiva—fixes his fire-colored eyes on her in an alley in Marrakesh, the result is blood and starlight, secrets unveiled, and a star-crossed love whose roots drink deep of a violent past. But will Karou live to regret learning the truth about herself?