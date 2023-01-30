Books to Read Instead of Rewatching Wednesday for the Fifth Time

Okay, now look. I know this is a middle-grade book but I don’t care! It’s a pitch-perfect book for Wednesday fans and no one can stop me from putting it on this list. Plus, it’s a brilliant read for all ages and as I said above, good girls don’t gatekeep! Nevermoor follows the trials and tribulations of Morrigan Crow, a girl as precocious as she is cursed. And she is cursed – she was born on Eventide, the unluckiest of all days, and is blamed for all manner of calamity. Never mind that she is destined to die on her eleventh birthday. But instead of dying, she is saved by a mysterious man named Jupiter North and whisked away to a land called Nevermoor. And the mysteries of Eventide and Nevermoor are only the beginning! This series has it all! It’s got a school for the unusual and gifted, strange magic around every corner, and a main character who is dark, whip-snap sharp, and deeply misunderstood. Plus that name – Nevermoor, Nevermore Academy… I mean it’s a match made in the Wednesday equivalent of heaven. So, like, a match made in an oubliette?