Books for Your Emo Revival Phase

By Savannah Kennelly

Emo is back baby! Don’t blame me, I don’t make the rules. Emo revival has hit, despite Machine Gun Kelly’s release of “emo girl” last year (I actually like Machine Gun Kelly, so no hate, but that song… well, it’s not his best). A new Fall Out Boy album is on the way, Paramore is on tour, and Pierce the Veil just released an incredible new album. So let me say again – EMO IS BACK.

Wondering what the emo girlies were reading back in the day? Or are you looking for a new injection of emo lit? Well look no further! If you’re looking for the perfect book to read while blasting some Taking Back Sunday, I’ve got a list replete with emo classics along with some new books that fit right along with the angst cannon. Get on those Hot Topic tees, stud belts, and Converse hi-tops, and let’s jump in!