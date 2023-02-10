NOVL Newsblast: New Books for Your TBR

Only She Came Back

by Margot Harrison

The atmospheric thriller queen is back! Margot Harrison brings us another tale of murder with a deeply unreliable narrator, characters with suspicious secrets, and that perfect unsettling ambience! When Kiri Dunmore walks out of the desert wearing her boyfriend’s sweatshirt and covered in his blood, she becomes the prime suspect in his disappearance. And when true-crime fanatic Sam recognizes Kiri is actually shy Katie from high-school, she reaches out. The two strike up a friendship, but will Sam keep Kiri’s secrets when revealing them could put her where she’s always wanted to be – at the center of the story?