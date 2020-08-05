Reading the Stars: August 2020 Horoscopes

Ahh, August! The Sunday of Summer, the sixth-month mark of our COVID-19 lives; the longest relationship to last in 2020. YAY! Also, we are now knee-deep in Leo season.

So, in honor of Leo season upon us and the fact that we have all this extra free time because there are no last splash bashes to plan this summer, let’s get reading, shall we? Here’s what the stars are telling you to read…

Leo

Midnight Sun Happy Birthday to our lovely Leos, one of the most confident and prideful bunches of the zodiacs. Don’t be fooled though, these fire signs can get sensitive when they want but only if you have the pleasure of knowing them very well. Our friends of the lion don’t let just anyone stroke their soft furs. Maybe it’s because we are now in their time to shine but the Leo will be feeling much better this month after coming out of a blue period (hmm, I wonder what caused that?) We’ll honor the most anticipated book of the year to you, Leo, since I’m confident this book will be fire, you are fire, you’re feeling fire…it all just adds up. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Virgo

Love and Gelato Wouldn’t it be nice to go to Italy right now? Or anywhere, really? Well, Virgo, along with the rest of the human population, you have the travel bug, bad! Not only are you probably dreaming about the vacations that got canceled this year, but your energy is curious this month. You want to explore and go somewhere you’ve never been before. In this lovely novel, Lina discovers way more than the delicious gelato when she travels to Italy as it was her mother’s dying wish to know her father. So, even though I wouldn’t suggest traveling at the moment, you can live vicariously through Miss Lina in her Tuscany backdrop story. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Crown of Feathers The last of the fire signs, if you’re a Sagittarius, you have been on the move lately. Whether it’s working non-stop, taking daily drives around the neighborhood (cause where else can you really go?) Well, The Crown of Feathers may not actually allow you to fly on a phoenix, but it will make you feel like you’re going somewhere. With a new surprise at every page, your mind won’t stand still and it will feel exhilarating! Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Capricorn

If I'm Being Honest This is not the time for you to be comforting anyone, Capricorn. It’s not that you’ll be mean, necessarily. However, you won’t sugarcoat things. Communication might be an issue for you this month, it’s just not something you will feel like doing. Cameron in If I’m Being Honest will definitely understand how you feel. She has a hard time with getting her point across without hurting a few people, which causes a little tiff with her crush. Learn from her mistakes. Take a minute to chill, scream in a pillow. Then, take it from the top. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Aquarius

Pisces

A Song below Water It might be because it’s the last full month of summer, or because it’s been so hot, or possibly because you’re a water sign. Either way, the water is calling you, Pieces. As the sign of the fish, you have a special connection with the water element. Enjoy it while you can, go to the beach, go to a socially distant pool, swim your heart out. While you’re on land though, read this intriguing fantasy about two sirens that must face the challenges of today’s world (basically a Pieces in a nutshell). This is truly the best way to live out your true dream of becoming a mermaid. Cause honestly, I think we’d all rather live under the waves at the moment. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Aries

Dear Universe Recently Aries, you have been feeling like the planets have been spiraling against you (I mean, in these times, how could you not?) Everything has just been a little crazy, just like Chamomile Myles in this novel. However, also like Chamomile, you’re going to get back out there and find a fine tune way to manage all that you’re juggling. As an Aries, you are the Ram, the mighty and strong, one of the strongest in the zodiac. You’re human, so things will knock you down, but as an Aries, you don’t let life keep you down for too long. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Clap When You Land This has everything you want and more in a book, Cancer. We all know you’re for the books that give you a good cry and you love when the family is at the center. What if you had a family member you didn’t even know about? Imagine if the very person you longed to have back in your life was the thing separating you from a lifetime relationship. Intriguing right? Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

