Reading the Stars: August 2020 Horoscopes
Ahh, August! The Sunday of Summer, the sixth-month mark of our COVID-19 lives; the longest relationship to last in 2020. YAY! Also, we are now knee-deep in Leo season.
So, in honor of Leo season upon us and the fact that we have all this extra free time because there are no last splash bashes to plan this summer, let’s get reading, shall we? Here’s what the stars are telling you to read…
Leo
Midnight Sun
by Trish Cook
Happy Birthday to our lovely Leos, one of the most confident and prideful bunches of the zodiacs. Don’t be fooled though, these fire signs can get sensitive when they want but only if you have the pleasure of knowing them very well. Our friends of the lion don’t let just anyone stroke their soft furs. Maybe it’s because we are now in their time to shine but the Leo will be feeling much better this month after coming out of a blue period (hmm, I wonder what caused that?) We’ll honor the most anticipated book of the year to you, Leo, since I’m confident this book will be fire, you are fire, you’re feeling fire…it all just adds up.
Virgo
Love and Gelato
Jenna Evans Welch
Wouldn’t it be nice to go to Italy right now? Or anywhere, really? Well, Virgo, along with the rest of the human population, you have the travel bug, bad! Not only are you probably dreaming about the vacations that got canceled this year, but your energy is curious this month. You want to explore and go somewhere you’ve never been before. In this lovely novel, Lina discovers way more than the delicious gelato when she travels to Italy as it was her mother’s dying wish to know her father. So, even though I wouldn’t suggest traveling at the moment, you can live vicariously through Miss Lina in her Tuscany backdrop story.
Libra
The Cruel Prince
by Holly Black
Your imagination is running wild this month, Libra! You are feeling especially creative at this time. Join Jude as she enters a new world, the world of Faerie. Reading this adventure and joining the longing Jude has for this world will be bound to help anchor some of that creativity and maybe even write a story of your own. Take a crack at world building, you might surprise yourself.
Scorpio
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
by Jason Reynolds
by Ibram X. Kendi
You want to take a stand my Scorpio friends! This month in particular, you’ve been feeling restless about all that’s been going on. Well, let me tell you, this book will allow you to learn and with that, you’ll be making a change in this crazy world we live in for the better.
Sagittarius
Crown of Feathers
Nicki Pau Preto
The last of the fire signs, if you’re a Sagittarius, you have been on the move lately. Whether it’s working non-stop, taking daily drives around the neighborhood (cause where else can you really go?) Well, The Crown of Feathers may not actually allow you to fly on a phoenix, but it will make you feel like you’re going somewhere. With a new surprise at every page, your mind won’t stand still and it will feel exhilarating!
Capricorn
If I'm Being Honest
Emily Wibberley; Austin Siegemund-Broka
This is not the time for you to be comforting anyone, Capricorn. It’s not that you’ll be mean, necessarily. However, you won’t sugarcoat things. Communication might be an issue for you this month, it’s just not something you will feel like doing. Cameron in If I’m Being Honest will definitely understand how you feel. She has a hard time with getting her point across without hurting a few people, which causes a little tiff with her crush. Learn from her mistakes. Take a minute to chill, scream in a pillow. Then, take it from the top.
Aquarius
This Is My Brain in Love
by I. W. Gregorio
Your mind is pondering in an endless thought this month, my intelligent Aquarius. As an Aquarius, you always love to learn. Though this month, it might seem you’re fatigued from your thoughts as you can’t seem to calm them. In this novel, we get inside the heads of both Jocelyn and Will. They have lots of things on their minds too, but they learn to work together and save what’s most important.
Pisces
A Song below Water
Bethany C. Morrow
It might be because it’s the last full month of summer, or because it’s been so hot, or possibly because you’re a water sign. Either way, the water is calling you, Pieces. As the sign of the fish, you have a special connection with the water element. Enjoy it while you can, go to the beach, go to a socially distant pool, swim your heart out. While you’re on land though, read this intriguing fantasy about two sirens that must face the challenges of today’s world (basically a Pieces in a nutshell). This is truly the best way to live out your true dream of becoming a mermaid. Cause honestly, I think we’d all rather live under the waves at the moment.
Aries
Dear Universe
by Florence Gonsalves
Recently Aries, you have been feeling like the planets have been spiraling against you (I mean, in these times, how could you not?) Everything has just been a little crazy, just like Chamomile Myles in this novel. However, also like Chamomile, you’re going to get back out there and find a fine tune way to manage all that you’re juggling. As an Aries, you are the Ram, the mighty and strong, one of the strongest in the zodiac. You’re human, so things will knock you down, but as an Aries, you don’t let life keep you down for too long.
Taurus
Throw Like a Girl
by Sarah Henning
Taurus, you are done taking things from people, the bull in you is rising fast. You are DONE taking everyone’s criticism and pessimism. Sure, 2020 might not be what we planned, but you are ready to take it by the horns and ride it all the way to shore. In this fun and sporty novel, Liv has to make the best of a sticky situation. In the process, she even finds romance, so here’s to hoping, Taurus!
Gemini
A Match Made in Mehendi
by Nandini Bajpai
Now, I know Gemini, I know!! You don’t want another horoscope telling you love is close when you know good and well the stars have been saying that basically all your life. Yet, I’m not going that route. As a Gemini myself, I truly know how you guys feel. Though now is the time to give others advice. Step back from looking at your own life and draw in on what you do best, getting into people’s heads. Right now, your intuition is skyrocketing, which means you’ll get the vibes of what people want and can help them get there. Read this book and learn a few tricks from Simi and maybe even learn from her mistakes on how to help others with their personal lives.
Cancer
Clap When You Land
Elizabeth Acevedo
This has everything you want and more in a book, Cancer. We all know you’re for the books that give you a good cry and you love when the family is at the center. What if you had a family member you didn’t even know about? Imagine if the very person you longed to have back in your life was the thing separating you from a lifetime relationship. Intriguing right?