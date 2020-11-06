Bad Boys Who Are Secretly Good Boys

You knew this was coming, right? Sure, the book is called The Cruel Prince and yes, he is undoubtedly cruel. But over the course of the series we get a look at how he might actually be less-than-cruel, learning that maybe he’s not as evil as Jude thought. Plus, there’s that biting wit, those bedazzling eyes, and the charm that just drips off him. And if that wasn’t enough, we get a look at his backstory in How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories. And quite frankly, if you weren’t ready to give your whole heart and soul to Cardan before, this book will definitely take care of that. And he’s got a tail, what more do you want?