The Signs as Twilight Characters

We all love knowing what our favorite characters’ zodiac signs might be. But as we poured through our backlist of articles, we realized that a specific zodiac list was dreadfully missing. TWILIGHT! How on earth could we live without who our zodiac twin from the Twilight saga was!? Have no fear, we have righted this wrong. VOILA! The Twilight characters and their zodiac signs!

Note: I do know that the Twilight characters have listed birthdays, but this list is done by their personalities….so…..



ARIES • EMMETT CULLEN Bold, direct, blindly optimistic, willful AQUARIUS • ARO Original, progressive, independent, temperamental GEMINI • VICTORIA Impulsive, agile, cunning, aloof LEO • ROSALIE HALE Theatrical, vain, proud, confident SCORPIO • JANE Resourceful, passionate, stubborn, jealous SAGITTARIUS • CARLISLE CULLEN Generous, idealistic, humorous, impatient TAURUS • BELLA SWAN Reliable, practical, devoted, possessive PISCES • ALICE CULLEN Compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, trusting CANCER • JACOB BLACK Tenacious, imaginative, loyal, sympathetic VIRGO • JASPER HALE Loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking LIBRA • ESME CULLEN Cooperative, diplomatic, gracious, indecisive CAPRICORN • EDWARD CULLEN Responsible, disciplined, well-mannered, pessimistic

