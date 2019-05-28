We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The Signs as Twilight Characters

By Emilie Polster

We all love knowing what our favorite characters’ zodiac signs might be. But as we poured through our backlist of articles, we realized that a specific zodiac list was dreadfully missing. TWILIGHT! How on earth could we live without who our zodiac twin from the Twilight saga was!? Have no fear, we have righted this wrong. VOILA! The Twilight characters and their zodiac signs!

Note: I do know that the Twilight characters have listed birthdays, but this list is done by their personalities….so…..
 

ARIES • EMMETT CULLEN

Bold, direct, blindly optimistic, willful

AQUARIUS • ARO

Original, progressive, independent, temperamental

GEMINI • VICTORIA

Impulsive, agile, cunning, aloof

LEO • ROSALIE HALE

Theatrical, vain, proud, confident

SCORPIO • JANE

Resourceful, passionate, stubborn, jealous

SAGITTARIUS • CARLISLE CULLEN

Generous, idealistic, humorous, impatient

TAURUS • BELLA SWAN

Reliable, practical, devoted, possessive

PISCES • ALICE CULLEN

Compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, trusting

CANCER • JACOB BLACK

Tenacious, imaginative, loyal, sympathetic

VIRGO • JASPER HALE

Loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking

LIBRA • ESME CULLEN

Cooperative, diplomatic, gracious, indecisive

CAPRICORN • EDWARD CULLEN

Responsible, disciplined, well-mannered, pessimistic

READ THE SERIES