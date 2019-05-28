The Signs as Twilight Characters
We all love knowing what our favorite characters’ zodiac signs might be. But as we poured through our backlist of articles, we realized that a specific zodiac list was dreadfully missing. TWILIGHT! How on earth could we live without who our zodiac twin from the Twilight saga was!? Have no fear, we have righted this wrong. VOILA! The Twilight characters and their zodiac signs!
Note: I do know that the Twilight characters have listed birthdays, but this list is done by their personalities….so…..
ARIES • EMMETT CULLEN
Bold, direct, blindly optimistic, willful
AQUARIUS • ARO
Original, progressive, independent, temperamental
GEMINI • VICTORIA
Impulsive, agile, cunning, aloof
LEO • ROSALIE HALE
Theatrical, vain, proud, confident
SCORPIO • JANE
Resourceful, passionate, stubborn, jealous
SAGITTARIUS • CARLISLE CULLEN
Generous, idealistic, humorous, impatient
TAURUS • BELLA SWAN
Reliable, practical, devoted, possessive
PISCES • ALICE CULLEN
Compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, trusting
CANCER • JACOB BLACK
Tenacious, imaginative, loyal, sympathetic
VIRGO • JASPER HALE
Loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking
LIBRA • ESME CULLEN
Cooperative, diplomatic, gracious, indecisive
CAPRICORN • EDWARD CULLEN
Responsible, disciplined, well-mannered, pessimistic