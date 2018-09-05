ThrowbackTitles from Your Childhood that are Worth the Re-Read

Like most book lovers, my addiction began as a child. As the back-to-school IG posts start popping up on my feed, I get a little nostalgic for the books I loved in middle school.

There’s no way to go back in time. But the books I carried in my heart (and in my gigantic middle school backpack) are still in print today. So join me as I take a trip down memory lane, and here are some of my favorite books and series that I read as a kid.

THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY BY TRENTON LEE STEWART

One of my favorite bookish memories is my girl scout troop friends and I reading The Mysterious Benedict Society together. I loved all the twists and turns and trying to solve the puzzles and riddles with my friends. Just looking at the charming covers and illustrations makes me nostalgic!

SECRETS OF MY HOLLYWOOD LIFE BY JEN CALONITA

These books were so juicy and SO GOOD. Even though I never actually wanted to be a celebrity or be caught up in gossip and drama, it was always too much fun reading about it! These books make me think of all the Teen Vogue and Seventeen magazines still piled up in my teenage bedroom.

THE VAMPIRE’S ASSISTANT BY DARREN SHAN

While (of course) Twilight was one of my favorites in middle school, I can’t forget about all my other favorite vampire books! Enter The Vampire’s Assistant and Cirque Du Freak series: binge-worthy and super creepy, I ate up every single one of these. This was ALSO one of the OG book-to-movie adaptations I was super excited about.

THE NAME OF THIS BOOK IS A SECRET BY PSEUDONYMOUS BOSCH

I have so many memories reading this series with my mom and brother—looking back on it, this series was so quirky and cute. We loved reading from this narrator’s perspective, and ate up all the jokes about chocolate (haha, see what I did there!).

What were your favorite books to read in elementary and middle school? Let us know in the comments!