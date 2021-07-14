We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Once & Future

My name is Ari Helix. I have a magic sword, a cranky wizard, and a revolution to start.

 

I’ve been chased my whole life. As a fugitive refugee in the territory controlled by the tyrannical Mercer corporation, I’ve always had to hide who I am. Until I found Excalibur. Now I’m done hiding.

 

When Ari crash-lands on Old Earth and pulls a magic sword from its ancient resting place, she is revealed to be the newest reincarnation of King Arthur. Then she meets Merlin, who has aged backward over the centuries into a teenager, and together they must break the curse that keeps Arthur coming back. Their quest? Defeat the cruel, oppressive government and bring peace and equality to all humankind. No pressure.

Sword in the Stars

Ari Helix may have won her battle against the tyrannical Mercer corporation, but the larger war has just begun. Ari and her cursed wizard Merlin must travel back in time to the unenlightened Middle Ages and steal the King Arthur’s Grail — the very definition of impossible. It’s imperative that the time travelers not skew the timeline and alter the course of history. Coming face to face with the original Arthurian legend could produce a ripple effect that changes everything. Somehow Merlin forgot that the past can be even more dangerous than the future . . .

About the Authors

Cory McCarthy is the author of four young adult books, including Breaking Sky, which received multiple starred reviews and is in development to become a film by Sony Pictures, as well as a forthcoming nonfiction picture book about Kahlil Gibran. Cori is an Irish-Lebanese American who spends most of their time playing guitar, reading poetry, and teaching writing. Like many of their characters, they are a member of the LGBTQ+ community. After earning a BA in Creative Writing from Ohio University, focusing in memoir writing and poetry, they completed UCLA’s Professional Program in Screenwriting and earned an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Cori lives in the mountains of Vermont with their partner, fellow YA author Amy Rose Capetta, where together they raise their young son, Maverick, and hopefully one day soon, a puppy!

A. R. Capetta is the YA author of a punk rock space opera (Entangled and Unmade), a queer love story slash murder mystery (Echo After Echo), and an Italian-inspired fantasy series starting with The Brilliant Death, which releases October 2018. Amy Rose holds a BA in Theater Arts from UC Santa Cruz and an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from VCFA. With Cori, she is the co-founder of the Rainbow Boxes initiative which sent LGBTQIAP fiction to readers in all 50 states, and the Rainbow Writers Workshop, which helps find and develop exciting new voices. She loves lady heroes, badass queens, nonbinary knights, enchantresses and magicians in equal measure. She lives in Vermont with her Once & Future co-author and the champion of her heart, Cori McCarthy.

