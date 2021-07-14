Cory McCarthy is the author of four young adult books, including Breaking Sky, which received multiple starred reviews and is in development to become a film by Sony Pictures, as well as a forthcoming nonfiction picture book about Kahlil Gibran. Cori is an Irish-Lebanese American who spends most of their time playing guitar, reading poetry, and teaching writing. Like many of their characters, they are a member of the LGBTQ+ community. After earning a BA in Creative Writing from Ohio University, focusing in memoir writing and poetry, they completed UCLA’s Professional Program in Screenwriting and earned an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Cori lives in the mountains of Vermont with their partner, fellow YA author Amy Rose Capetta, where together they raise their young son, Maverick, and hopefully one day soon, a puppy!
