The X-Men meets Ocean’s Eleven in this edge-of-your-seat sci-fi adventure about a band of “super” criminals.

 

When the deadly MK virus swept across the planet, a vaccine was created to stop the epidemic, but it came with some unexpected side effects. A small percentage of the population developed superhero-like powers, and Americans suffering from these so-called adverse effects were given an ultimatum: Serve the country or be declared a traitor.

 

Some people chose a third option: live a life of crime.

 

Seventeen-year-old Ciere Giba has the handy ability to change her appearance at will. She’s what’s known as an illusionist. She’s also a thief. After crossing a gang of mobsters, Ciere must team up with a group of fellow super powered criminals on a job that most would have considered impossible: a hunt for the formula that gave them their abilities. It was supposedly destroyed years ago–but what if it wasn’t?

 

Government agents are hot on their trail, and the lines between good and bad, us and them, and freedom and entrapment are blurred as Ciere and the rest of her crew become embroiled in a deadly race that could cost them their lives.

You don’t belong with us.

 

These are the words that echo through the minds of all immune Americans-those suffering the so-called adverse effects of an experimental vaccine, including perfect recall, telepathy, precognition, levitation, mind control, and the ability to change one’s appearance at will.

 

When great numbers of immune individuals begin to disappear, fear and tension mount, and unrest begins to brew across the country. Through separate channels, superpowered teenagers Ciere, Daniel, and Devon find themselves on the case: super criminals and government agents working side by side. It’s an effort that will ultimately define them all, for better or for worse.

He’s a survivor. No matter the cost.

 

Until he met Ciere and her crew of superpowered thieves, Alan Fiacre’s life had been singularly focused on safeguarding the vaccine that changed the world. As an eidos, and reluctant heir to his father’s legacy, it was his duty to ensure the formula never fell into the wrong hands. So it came as something of a shock to learn the right hands might belong to criminals.

 

Now Alan and Ciere are conscripted into service with the Gyr Syndicate, notorious mobsters set on taking down all of the other crime families in the United States. Their latest mission: a train heist meant to derail a covert arms deal. It will put Alan–and the formula–in more danger than he’s ever faced before. But if he’s learned nothing else from Ciere, it’s that there’s more to life than survival.

About the Author

Emily Lloyd-Jones grew up on a vineyard in rural Oregon, where she played in evergreen forests and learned to fear sheep. After graduating from Western Oregon University with an English degree, she enrolled in the publishing program at Rosemont College just outside of Philadelphia. She currently resides in Northern California, working as the children’s buyer for Gallery Bookshop by day and writing by night. She is the author of Illusive, Deceptive, The Hearts We Sold and forthcoming historical horror novel The Bone Houses.

