We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Crazy House

Crazy House

Buy the Book

Seventeen-year-old Becca Greenfield was snatched from her small hometown. She was thrown into a maximum-security prison and put on Death Row with other kids her age. Until her execution, Becca’s told to fit in and shut her mouth . . . but Becca’s never been very good at either. Her sister Cassie was always the good twin.

 

There were no charges. There was no trial. There will be no escape. Becca’s only hope is that her twin sister will find her. That perfect little priss Cassie will stop following the rules and start breaking them, before it’s too late. Because her jailers made a mistake that could get them both killed: They took the wrong twin.

 

Crazy House is a non-stop thrill ride from James Patterson, the #1 bestselling author of Maximum Ride, Witch and Wizard, and Confessions of a Murder Suspect.

Buy Now goodreads
The Fall of Crazy House

The Fall of Crazy House

Buy the Book

Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they’re trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing — not even the all-powerful United regime. Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government and freeing the people of the former United States. But to win this war, will the girls have to become the very thing they hate?

 

In this gripping sequel to James Patterson’s New York Times bestselling YA blockbuster Crazy House, the world is about to get even crazier.

Buy Now goodreads

About the Author

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum RideMiddle SchoolI Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.
 

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

NOVL - Headshot photo of James Patterson