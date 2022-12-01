The December NOVLbox: Curated by Holly Black
It’s the season for gifting my lovely NOVLers so we are gifting you with a marvelous NOVLbox from the faerie queen herself – Holly Black! That’s right, Holly Black herself is curating this NOVLbox in honor of The Stolen Heir! She’s chosen some delightful gifts from Elfhame for you along with some fabulous reads, so go! Enter to win!
What’s in the box?!?!?
- The Stolen Heir by Holly Black (hardcover)
- The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black (paperback)
- The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (paperback)
- That Dark Infinity by Kate Pentecost (paperback)
- Exclusive enamel pins from The Folk of the Air Series and The Stolen Heir
- Silver fox figurine
- Twig colored pencils
- Fairy journal
- NOVL Tote bag