I Made a Playlist for Daughter of Sparta

Every minute I wait to read Storm of Olympus takes time off my life, and the only thing keeping me going is this playlist I made for Daughter of Sparta. You may be saying to yourself, this playlist is all over the place—where is the theme?

To that I say, the theme is VIBES. Epic, lovely, urgent, empowering, and poignant vibes. Each of these songs conjured scenes and emotions from Daughter of Sparta for me. I hope it takes the sting off that cliffhanger as we count down the days to Storm of Olympus together…

If you enjoy this, be sure to check out Claire Andrews’s Spotify playlist for Daughter of Sparta! It will give you inspiration of epic proportions. She has playlists for Blood of Troy and Storm of Olympus as well!