We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Book to Read if You’re Pining for the White Lotus

By Alice Gelber

Do you, like me, also stare blankly at your wall, craving new content that is as exhilarating and entertaining as The White Lotus? Do you love drama, mystery, and a heaping teaspoon of spice? While we wait and wish and hope for updates on the next season of the brilliant series, I’ve compiled a list of books with White Lotus energy to tide you (and me) over.

 

 

 

 

 

 