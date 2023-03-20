Foxglove is on its way, and I know I’m not the only one chomping on the bit to jump back into this gothic, glittering world and to learn more about Signa, Death, and a new interloper – Fate! The only question – which version do you buy? So here is everything you need to know about the Foxglove special editions!

First Printing

If you were lucky enough to snag a first-printing copy of Belladonna, you know exactly how gorgeous this edition of Foxglove will be! Glorious endpapers and sumptuous case cover – yes please! Make sure you preorder this one, because it’s limited to the first printing ONLY!

Barnes & Noble Special Edition

That’s right people – Barnes & Noble has its own special edition to match their Belladonna special edition! This one has a custom jacket, a mauve case cover, and endpapers of its own. Plus an exclusive chapter from Death’s POV!

PLUS Barnes & Noble is doing a special preorder sweepstakes! Once you pre-order, you’ll be automatically entered to win signed copies of Belladonna and Foxglove, a skincare set, and a 3-month subscription of flowers!

Signed Copies

Keep an eye on this space! We’ll let you know what indie bookstores you can order from to get a SIGNED copy!

NOVL Preorder Sweepstakes

Info and entry form coming soon! Reminder if you’ve preordered already, you’re not automatically entered for this sweepstakes. You’ll need to enter your info once the form goes live.

Look out for more preorder fun and goodies – soon to be announced!

Poisonously good