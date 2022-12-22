Books to Fit With Your Whimsigoth Aesthetic

I mean, this one is pretty obvious by the cover alone, but let me tell you Belladonna just screams whimsigoth! It’s a dark, gothic fantasy with a murder mystery at its center – plus the main love interest is the literal personification of death (swoon)! Our main character, Signa Farrow, has grown up with some unique abilities. She can see ghosts and seemingly cannot die. She’s been passed from relative to relative, each of them after the large sum she’s set to inherit once she comes of age and each of them perishing in various and odd manners. When Signa is sent to the home of her distant cousins the Hawthornes, one of whom is deathly ill, she’s determined to stop Death from taking her family once and for all. But not all is as it seems, and Signa will need to team up with her enemy Death himself to save cousin before it’s too late.