Books to Fit With Your Whimsigoth Aesthetic

By Savannah Kennelly

Whimsigoth is an aesthetic I have always loved but never the knew the name of – until now! For those who may not be familiar with the term, whimsigoth was at its height in the 90’s and refers to that witchy, ethereal style of dress and home décor characterized by rich fabrics, deep colors, and well, whimsy. Think Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Charmed, or Sanderson sisters vibes. It’s Stevie Nicks and Florence + the Machine – it’s Phoebe Buffay and Practical Magic! It’s a fantastical and quirky style inspired by gothic horror stories, medieval fairytales, Shakespearian romances, and of course, witchcraft – and it’s taking over TikTok! Or it should, if I have anything to say about it. So if you’re like me and trying to inject a bit of whimsigoth into every facet of your life, here are some books to fit into your whimsigoth aesthetic!

 

 