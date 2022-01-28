YA Biographies to Inspire You

When Josh was twenty-five years old, it came to his attention that he never had a girlfriend. At the time, he was actually under the impression that he was in a relationship, so this bit of news came as something of a shock.

Why was Josh still single? To find out, he tracked down each of the girls he had tried to date since middle school and asked them straight up: What went wrong?

The results of Josh’s semi-scientific investigation are in your hands. From a disastrous Putt-Putt date involving a backward prosthetic foot, to his introduction to CFD (Close Fast Dancing), and a misguided “grand gesture” at a Miss America pageant, this story is about looking for love—or at least a girlfriend—in all the wrong places.