The September NOVLbox: Curated by Kerri Maniscalco
Happy September!! It’s the first month of Fall, and I am HERE FOR IT. Bring on the pumpkin spice everything! Speaking of spice, I can think of nothing and no one better to help us kick of autumn than Kingdom of the Feared and Kerri Maniscalco! That’s right, Kerri is curating our September NOVLbox to celebrate the spectacular finale to her epic Kingdom of the Wicked series! There will be spice, there will be magic, and of course Wrathful mayhem (wink wink)!
What’s in the box?!?
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco (hardcover)
- Kingdom of the Cursed by Kerri Maniscalco (hardcover)
- Kingdom of the Feared by Kerri Maniscalco (hardcover)
- Stalking Jack the Ripper by Kerri Maniscalco (hardcover)
- NOVL tote bag
- A quartz and rose gold pendant
- A triple moon grimoire
- Sweetened orange slices
-