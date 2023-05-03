The Naturals Read-Along

Hello my beautiful, beautiful NOVLers. Now if you’ve been following us for even a very small amount of time, you will know we are absolutely obsessed with Jennifer Lynn Barnes and The Inheritance Games. But before we had Avery Grambs and the Hawthornes, there was Cassie Hobbes and the Naturals – a program created by the FBI to use exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases. And these wonderful books have just gotten some brand-new covers worthy of your bookshelf!

Some of you Jennifer Lynn Barnes super fans will have already read these thrillers, but for many of you (myself included), this will be your first time jumping into this series. Whether you’re new to the world of The Naturals or you’re a seasoned vet, we’re taking this opportunity to do a read-along! Check out our schedule below and be sure to follow us on social as we document our journey through the first book! And be sure to tag us if you decide to post – we’d love to see your reactions too!

May 8: Chapters 1-4 May 9: Chapters 5-8 May 10: Chapters 9 – 12 May 11: Chapters 13 – 16 May 12: Chapters 17 – 20 May 13: Chapters 21 – 25 May 14: Chapters 26 – 29 May 15: Chapters 30 – 33 May 16: Chapters – 34 – 36 May 17: Chapters 37 – 38

The Naturals