The April NOVLbox: Curated by April Henry

It’s officially April which means it’s time for the April NOVLbox! And who would be perfect for the month of April? Why April herself – as in April Henry, author of Two Truths and a Lie and Girl Forgotten! As a thriller master, April has chosen some impeccable goodies to get you into the mood for some spine-chilling mysteries! This box is the perfect thing to help you while away those April showers, particularly if you’re a true-crime fan – so enter to win!

What’s in the box?!?!?

Girl Forgotten by April Henry

Two Truths and a Lie by April Henry