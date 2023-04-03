We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The April NOVLbox: Curated by April Henry

By Savannah Kennelly

It’s officially April which means it’s time for the April NOVLbox! And who would be perfect for the month of April? Why April herself – as in April Henry, author of Two Truths and a Lie and Girl Forgotten! As a thriller master, April has chosen some impeccable goodies to get you into the mood for some spine-chilling mysteries! This box is the perfect thing to help you while away those April showers, particularly if you’re a true-crime fan – so enter to win!

What’s in the box?!?!?

Girl Forgotten by April Henry

Two Truths and a Lie by April Henry