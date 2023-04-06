I made a playlist for SEVEN FACELESS SAINTS and it’s…chaotic. But I feel like that’s the perfect vibe for the novel! We must set the stage with some Italian classics, and then we totally move into bitter, villain era, rock out jams. There’s some songs with seven in them, and obviously we have to include a snippet from Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy album. Then we swing wildly back to some friends-to-lovers-to-strangers-to “something in the orange tells me we’re not done” type energy. With a final twist because, well, no spoilers. But those that get it, GET IT. It’s CHAOTIC. And that’s exactly how I like my music.

AND, it’s the perfect playlist to listen to while we wait for more info on book 2, DISCIPLES OF CHAOS.

