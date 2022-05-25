Belladonna is nearly here, and I can’t wait for you to be able to jump into this glittering, gothic world of romance and mystery! The only question left – what version do you buy? So here is everything you need to know about the Belladonna special editions!

First Printing

You’re going to want to preorder this bad-boy if you want it, because these beautiful endpapers and the sumptuous design on the case cover are only available on the first printing!

Barnes & Noble Special Edition

That’s right! Barnes & Noble has its own special edition, featuring gold foil on the cover along with a custom case cover and endpapers of its own!

Head to adalyngraceauthor.com/belladonna/ for more goodies – including some exclusive preorder swag!

And keep an eye out here for more info on special editions to come and for SIGNED copies available at your favorite indies!

Belladonna New York Times bestselling author Adalyn Grace brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire, and betrayal.



Orphaned as a baby, nineteen-year-old Signa has been raised by a string of guardians, each more interested in her wealth than her well-being—and each has met an untimely end. Her remaining relatives are the elusive Hawthornes, an eccentric family living at Thorn Grove, an estate both glittering and gloomy. Its patriarch mourns his late wife through wild parties, while his son grapples for control of the family’s waning reputation and his daughter suffers from a mysterious illness. But when their mother’s restless spirit appears claiming she was poisoned, Signa realizes that the family she depends on could be in grave danger and enlists the help of a surly stable boy to hunt down the killer.



However, Signa’s best chance of uncovering the murderer is an alliance with Death himself, a fascinating, dangerous shadow who has never been far from her side. Though he’s made her life a living hell, Death shows Signa that their growing connection may be more powerful—and more irresistible—than she ever dared imagine. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

