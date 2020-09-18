Read It and Eat It: A Truly Horrid Latte
What is better than a book? A latte with a book! And these lattes, inspired by Katrina Leno’s Horrid, are sure to put you in a cozy reading mood. Be warned though, while the lavender latte is probably safe, the roses are usually a bit more… well, horrid!
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk, steamed or frothed
- 2 oz espresso
- lavender or rose syrup to taste
Directions
Take one cup of milk and steam or froth until you have about an inch of foam on top. If you do not have a frother, I suggest you get one – it’s honestly life changing. You can find ones for about $20 at most stores selling kitchen and home goods.
Then pour in 2 oz of espresso.
To make a lavender latte:
Add lavender syrup to taste. I recommend using Monin or Torani, which you can order online. When adding the lavender syrup, I recommend adding a teaspoon at a time, stirring and then tasting. Lavender can be quite a strong taste, so until you know how much you like add the syrup incrementally.
Garnish with culinary lavender.
To make a rose latte:
Add rose syrup to taste. Again I recommend using Monin or Torani, and adding the syrup incrementally.
Garnish with culinary rose petals.
Add sugar to taste after adding in the syrups. I find that rose and lavender are strong, but the syrup is occasionally not enough sweetener for my tastes. So I add additional sweetener if needed!