YA Villains You Want to Hit with a Waffle Iron

I have long blonde hair and I’ve kind of been stuck inside for FOREVER, so I might be thinking like Tangled’s Rapunzel. As in, there are horrible, cruel, invasive villains in my beloved books that deserve to be smacked with a frying pan. But we’re upgrading from a frying pan to a full-on waffle iron.



In so many of our books, there are larger forces and insidious concepts that are the villains. Take They Went Left for example—who doesn’t want to smack ALL of the Nazis with ALL the waffle irons? The systemic racism Stamped teaches us about? SMASH THAT with a waffle iron.



Apocalyptic viruses in Agnes and the End of the World (and in our world)? SMACK with a waffle iron.Keep reading for some other villains that deserve a swift whack with some heavy-duty kitchen equipment.

