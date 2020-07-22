Choose a Sailor Scout, Get a book you should read with them!
In this edition of Things Savannah Wants To Do That No One Asked For, I’ve decided that I want to have a book club with the Sailor Scouts. Okay, it should come as no surprise that I am a MAJOR Sailor Moon fan! I discovered the show when I was a child, and it really connected with me. Probably because it was so sparkly and pink and featured some kick-ass girls saving the world with love, friendship, magic, and some major martial arts moves. Honestly, my early love of Sailor Moon explains a lot about me. So if you’re like me and wish you could buddy read with the Sailor Guardian of your choosing, here’s the quiz for you!