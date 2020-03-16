The Best 2,000+ pages of YA Awesomeness to Take Your Mind off Being Stuck at Home
It’s been one weekend of social distancing and I feel like I’m going insane. My roommate is away, and I am slowly but surely turning into a hermit witch. I’m oscillating between cleaning my apartment until it shines and then exploding it again with a ‘project’ that I will half finish before cleaning the apartment again and the cycle repeats. The only thing I can foresee breaking this cycle is a really, really, really long book binge. So here are some of the series I’m recommending for us all to dive into to try and take our minds off being stuck at home. Now excuse me while pacing in my living room and chase pigeons away from my windows while I consider face timing my mother for the eighth time this morning just to see another human face.
The Diviners
by Libba Bray
A young woman discovers her mysterious powers could help catch a killer in the first book of The Diviners series--a stunning supernatural historical mystery set in 1920s New York City, from Printz Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Libba Bray.
Evangeline O'Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and sent off to the bustling streets of New York City--and she is ecstatic. It's 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he'll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.
When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened....
Beautiful Creatures
by Kami Garcia
by Margaret Stohl
The first book in the instant NYT bestselling gothic fantasy series; a modern paranormal romance set against the gothic backdrop of an isolated southern town.
Lena Duchannes is unlike anyone the small Southern town of Gatlin has ever seen, and she's struggling to conceal her power, and a curse that has haunted her family for generations. But even within the overgrown gardens, murky swamps and crumbling graveyards of the forgotten South, a secret cannot stay hidden forever.
Ethan Wate, who has been counting the months until he can escape from Gatlin, is haunted by dreams of a beautiful girl he has never met. When Lena moves into the town's oldest and most infamous plantation, Ethan is inexplicably drawn to her and determined to uncover the connection between them.
In a town with no surprises, one secret could change everything.
The Warrior Heir
by Cinda Williams Chima
A teen from Ohio discovers he's the last in a long line of magical warriors chosen to fight to the death.
Before he knew about the Roses, sixteen-year-old Jack lived an unremarkable life in the small Ohio town of Trinity. Only the medicine he has to take daily and the thick scar above his heart set him apart from the other high-schoolers. Then one day Jack skips his medicine. Suddenly, he is stronger, fiercer, and more confident than ever before. And it feels great—until he loses control and nearly kills another player during soccer team tryouts.
Soon, Jack learns the startling truth about himself: He is Weirlind, part of an underground society of magical people living among us. At the head of this magical society sit the feuding houses of the Red Rose and the White Rose, whose power is determined by playing The Game: a magical tournament in which each house sponsors a warrior to fight to the death.
As if his bizarre magical heritage weren't enough, Jack finds out that he's not just another member of Weirlind—he's one of the last of the warriors, at a time when both houses are scouting for a player. Can he learn to control his magic and fight off the Wizards who would claim him? Find out in the first book in the epic Heir Chronicles series by New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Cinda Williams Chima!
Throne of Glass
Sarah J. Maas
Again, needs no introduction. We all know the global phenomenon that is Harry Potter. Why not take this time to experience or re-experience the books that started it all? With literally thousands of pages, these magical books are the perfect way to distract yourself from the fact that these few days away from the sun are starting to make you look like Lord Voldemort.