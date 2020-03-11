Our Favorite YA Superheroes (and Villains)

Claire has always dreamed of working alongside superheroes, so when she lands an internship in Chicago at Warrior Nation (WarNat) she is eager to show everyone what she’s got. However, at WarNat, things are not quite as perfect they seem. Bridgette (girlfriend of a famous hero named the Vaporizer) steps in to mentor Claire, and the two of them find a whole lot more trouble in their path. When heroes begin to disappear, it is up to Bridgette and Claire to fix the situation and save the day.