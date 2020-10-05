Book to film adaptations that you can binge right now!

Want a good cry? Well, here you go! This book and this movie are sure to make you weep. How do I know? The trailer alone had me in full on tears and if that’s not enough of a shining review for you, not only is Auli’I Cravalho (aka the voice of Moana) our main character, but the Carol Burnett makes an appearance!

Amber Appleton lives in a bus. Ever since her mom’s boyfriend kicked them out, Amber her mom and her loyal dog Bobby Big Boy, or Thrice B, have been camped out in the back of Hellow Yellow, the school bus her mom drives. Amber is the self-proclaimed princess of hope and a girl unyielding optimism and refuses to sweat the bad stuff. But when a fatal tragedy threaten’s her optimism can Amber continue to be hopeful.