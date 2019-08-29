Cover Reveal: I Know What You Did Last Summer + Killing Mr. Griffin by Lois Duncan

If you saw the NOVL livetweet of I Know What You Did Last Summer, you’ll know we had a great time traveling back to the 90’s to experience those very on-trend floral camisoles and some slasher shenanigans. BUT—firstly, did you know the movie is (loosely) based upon a book, and secondly, DID YOU KNOW IT’S GETTING A REPACKAGE?!?



Before I show you the new covers for Lois Duncan's masterpieces, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Killing Mr. Griffin, let me take some time to wax poetic about these thriller classics because I can talk about them forever.



Killing Mr. Griffin is a story of revenge gone wrong that legit gave me heart palpitations on the subway while reading it. Mr. Griffin is the strictest teacher at Del Norte High with a penchant for giving low marks and humiliating his students. When five students decide to teach him a lesson with a harmless prank, their plan goes awry. When one “accident” leads to another, the five of them must face the awful truth: one of them is killer. This is a tale of bad decisions, manipulations, and ultimately, murder.



I Know What You Did Last Summer is in a similar vein about when mistakes come back to haunt a group of four friends. But some secrets won’t stay buried. There was a party… and then there was an accident. But Barry, Julie, Helen, and Ray had futures to protect, so they swore one another to secrecy. But a year later, someone knows and is sending threats in the mail that read “I know what you did last summer.”



If you’re looking for a thriller binge, you can’t go wrong with Lois Duncan. She wrote the book, literally and figuratively, on the YA thriller. While I Know What You Did Last Summer is the book she is best known for largely in part to the 1997 movie adaptation, Killing Mr. Griffin was perhaps her most controversial book, landing 25th on the ALA’s most challenged/banned books from 2000-2009, thirty years after its initial publication. Her books have inspired a litany of thriller writers and the echoes of her work are still visible in many modern YA thrillers.



Needless to say, I am very, very excited that these classics are being given some gorgeous modern covers! Without further ado, feast your eyes and prepare yourself to add the next scary read to your TBR!



Killing Mr. Griffin From beloved author Lois Duncan comes a frightening novel about a group of students who set out to teach their malicious teacher a lesson -- only to learn that one of them could be a killer. Mr. Griffin is the strictest teacher at Del Norte High, with a penchant for endless projects and humiliating students. Even straight-A student Susan can't believe how mean he is to her crush, Dave, and to the charismatic Mark Kinney. So when Dave asks Susan to help a group of students teach Mr. Griffin a lesson of their own, she goes along with them. After all, it's a harmless prank, right? But things don't go according to plan. When one "accident" leads to another and people begin to die, Susan and her friends must face the awful truth: one of them is a killer. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

