Badass Women Who Changed History and Empower Us

Happy International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month! We all need a good BAMF lady to look up to. Whether they’re your friend, your family (hi mama), or a historical figure, a strong female role-model can make all the difference. So here are some real-life badass women who have changed history to help inspire you and prove that women are hard-core, strong, and make the world a better place!



We all know how incredible Malala is. Her story of standing up for girls’ rights earned her a Nobel Peace Prize at age seventeen, making her the youngest Nobel laureate. In We are Displaced, Malala looks at her own displacement alongside the stories of girls she has met while visiting refugee camps around the globe. Malala’s story, and the stories of other displaced girls, reminds us that behind every statistic about refugees, there are people with hopes, dreams, and aspirations.



Aly Raisman, Author of Fierce

Fierce is Aly Raisman’s story of dedication, perseverance, and learning to think positively in the toughest situations as she charted her path to take six Olympic medals, three of them gold. From naysayers who said she would never make it in gymnastics, to classmates who shamed her for her athletic body, to a devastating betrayal of trust, Aly’s road was full of hardships. But with the help of supportive family, friends, and teammates she found the inner strength to believe in herself.



Ibtihaj Muhammad, Author of Proud

Ibtihaj Muhamnmad was the first American to compete in the Olympics wearing a hijab, and the first Muslim American woman to win a medal. Here is her story of finding success through the many obstacles in her path. Proud tells us of Ibtihaj’s childhood growing up in suburban New Jersey. She was often the only African American Muslim student in her classes. And when she fell in love with fencing, a sport most popular with affluent young white people, she stood out even more. In spite of bigotry and other obstacles, she continued to chase her Olympic dream, ultimately gaining success.



Vashti Harrison, Author of Little Leaders and Little Dreamers

In her two gorgeously illustrated books, Vashti Harrison brings us the stories of inspirational women in history. Her first book, Little Leaders, focuses on forty women in African American history, bringing to life icons and lesser-known female figures, like Sojourner Truth, Bessie Coleman, Katherine Johnson, Maya Angelou and more. Little Dreamers focuses on 35 visionary women from around the globe. These books are inspiring, educational, and incredibly beautiful!