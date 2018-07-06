7 Summer Paperback Books to Throw In Your Beach Bag
Summer is the perfect time to grab a paperback because who wants to lug around a heavy hardcover when you’re sweating buckets already? Okay, is that just us? Well, paperbacks are super portable and light so they’re easy to toss into your bag! Grab some sunscreen (this is very important) and one of these 7 paperbacks for your beach read. Or anywhere, really.
Seven Days of You
by Cecilia Vinesse
Anna and the French Kiss meets To All the Boys I've Loved Before in this dazzling and swoon worthy YA romance set in Tokyo.
Sophia has seven days left in Tokyo before she moves back to the US with her family. Seven days to say goodbye to the electric city, her wild best friend, and the boy she has harbored a crush on for the past four years. Seven perfect days...that is, until Jamie Foster-Collins moves back to Japan and ruins everything.
Jamie and Sophia have a history of heartbreak, and the last thing Sophia wants is for him to steal her leaving-thunder with his stupid arriving-thunder. Yet as the week counts down, Sophia is forced to admit she may have misjudged Jamie. But can their seven short days left in Tokyo end in anything but goodbye?
A funny and poignant debut novel filled with first kisses and second chances.
Wolf by Wolf
by Ryan Graudin
From the author of The Walled City comes a fast-paced and innovative novel that will leave you breathless.
Her story begins on a train.
The year is 1956, and the Axis powers of the Third Reich and Imperial Japan rule. To commemorate their Great Victory, they host the Axis Tour: an annual motorcycle race across their conjoined continents. The prize? An audience with the highly reclusive Adolf Hitler at the Victor's ball in Tokyo.
Yael, a former death camp prisoner, has witnessed too much suffering, and the five wolves tattooed on her arm are a constant reminder of the loved ones she lost. The resistance has given Yael one goal: Win the race and kill Hitler. A survivor of painful human experimentation, Yael has the power to skinshift and must complete her mission by impersonating last year's only female racer, Adele Wolfe. This deception becomes more difficult when Felix, Adele's twin brother, and Luka, her former love interest, enter the race and watch Yael's every move.
But as Yael grows closer to the other competitors, can she be as ruthless as she needs to be to avoid discovery and stay true to her mission?
Defy the Stars
by Claudia Gray
From the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Lost Stars and Bloodline comes a thrilling sci-fi adventure that Kass Morgan, bestselling author of The 100 series, calls "startlingly original and achingly romantic...nothing short of masterful."
She's a soldier--Noemi Vidal is willing to risk anything to protect her planet, Genesis, including her own life. To their enemies on Earth, she's a rebel.
He's a machine--Abandoned in space for years, utterly alone, Abel's advanced programming has begun to evolve. He wants only to protect his creator, and to be free. To the people of Genesis, he's an abomination.
Noemi and Abel are enemies in an interstellar war, forced by chance to work together as they embark on a daring journey through the stars. Their efforts would end the fighting for good, but they're not without sacrifice. The stakes are even higher than either of them first realized, and the more time they spend together, the more they're forced to question everything they'd been taught was true.
An epic and romantic adventure, perfect for fans of The Lunar Chronicles and Illuminae.
Little & Lion
by Brandy Colbert
A stunning novel on love, identity, loss, and redemption.
When Suzette comes home to Los Angeles from her boarding school in New England, she's isn't sure if she'll ever want to go back. L.A. is where her friends and family are (as well as her crush, Emil). And her stepbrother, Lionel, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, needs her emotional support.
But as she settles into her old life, Suzette finds herself falling for someone new...the same girl her brother is in love with. When Lionel's disorder spirals out of control, Suzette is forced to confront her past mistakes and find a way to help her brother before he hurts himself--or worse.
"Little and Lion is beautifully insightful, honest, and compassionate. Brandy's ability to find larger meaning in small moments is nothing short of dazzling." -- Nicola Yoon, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Everything, Everything
Stranger Than Fanfiction
by Chris Colfer
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer comes a funny, heartbreaking, unforgettable novel about friendship and fame.
Cash Carter is the young, world famous lead actor of the hit television show Wiz Kids. When four fans jokingly invite him on a cross-country road trip, they are shocked that he actually takes them up on it. Chased by paparazzi and hounded by reporters, this unlikely crew takes off on a journey of a lifetime--but along the way they discover that the star they love has deep secrets he's been keeping. What they come to learn about the life of the mysterious person they thought they knew will teach them about the power of empathy and the unbreakable bond of true friendship.
In this touching novel, #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer takes us on a journey full of laughter, tears, and life-changing memories.
Frostblood
by Elly Blake
Book 1 of the New York Times bestselling series, perfect for fans of Red Queen. An "enchanting and fast-paced debut" that "lights up the page with magic, romance, and action."
Seventeen-year-old Ruby is a Fireblood who has concealed her powers of heat and flame from the cruel Frostblood ruling class her entire life. But when her mother is killed trying to protect her, and rebel Frostbloods demand her help to overthrow their bloodthirsty king, she agrees to come out of hiding, desperate to have her revenge.
Despite her unpredictable abilities, Ruby trains with the rebels and the infuriating--yet irresistible--Arcus, who seems to think of her as nothing more than a weapon. But before they can take action, Ruby is captured and forced to compete in the king's tournaments that pit Fireblood prisoners against Frostblood champions. Now she has only one chance to destroy the maniacal ruler who has taken everything from her--and from the icy young man she has come to love.
Vivid and compelling, Frostblood is the first in an exhilarating series, followed by Fireblood and Nightblood, about a world where flame and ice are mortal enemies...but together create a power that could change everything.
The Revolution Handbook
by Alice Skinner
In the vein of Wreck this Journal and Start Where You Are, The Revolution Handbook is an irreverent yet instructive interactive guide to political resistance and standing up for what's right.
Seen the news? Hate it? Don't know what to do next? Start a revolution with artist and activist Alice Skinner's smash-the-patriarchy guided journal-perfect for anyone who dreams of a better world, and wants to help make it a reality.
With dozens of prompts that are both snarky and practical, the Revolution Handbook will get you to stop yelling helplessly at your news feed and start planning your resistance. Fill the interior pages to track the movements you admire and want to join. Plan your arguments on paper BEFORE you get tongue-tied at the dinner table. Log your scripts for calling representatives, make time for self-care, catalog the heroes you want to remember, and even sew Trump's mouth shut.
So what are you waiting for? It's time to grab a pen and start your revolution. Get all your thoughts and emotions out-and get ready to change the world!