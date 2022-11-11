We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Angelie

Introduce Yourself

Hello! I’m Angelie and I’m a Junior Designer at LBYR. I get to work on some amazing picture books, young adult and middle grade novels, and the occasional graphic novel. When I’m not designing or reading, you can find me illustrating or museum hopping.

Favorite Book of All Time

Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo. Growing up, I borrowed that book SO many times from the library that my parents ended up buying me a copy of my own.

Favorite LBYR Book

A Big Mooncake for Little Star by Grace Lin. As a Chinese-American who loves eating mooncakes, it’s a book that I wish had existed when I was younger.

Book you’ve been meaning to read for a while

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro and Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. I own copies of both, so I don’t have an excuse.

A signed book on your shelf

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson. She visited the LOC when I was an intern…but I wasn’t able to go. Luckily, some lovely coworkers made sure that I got a signed copy.

Non-Bookish Item

I treasure my yellow giraffe bookends. They’re meant for children, but I personally believe that giraffes are for everyone.

A Literary Obsession

I’ve always enjoyed a dystopian novel, from 1984 to The Hunger Games.

Favorite book cover

This is such a difficult question! I love the repackaged covers of The Secret Garden and Emma illustrated by Jillian Tamaki. The hand-embroidery really sets them apart and I would pick up both solely based on the covers.

TAKE A PEEK AT OUR SHELVES