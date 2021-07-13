Crystal Cestari lives just outside Chicago with her daughter. Her hobbies include avoiding broccoli and wandering the aisles at Target. She holds a master’s degree in mass communication, and writes all her stories longhand. She is also the author of the Windy City Magic series. Visit Crystal at www.crystalcestari.com and on Twitter @crystalcestari.
