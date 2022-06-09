Shared Universes in YA for You to Explore￼

There is nothing better than reading a book by a beloved author and discovering a sneaky reference to one of their other novels. The thrill of being bookishly in the know is unmatched. If you, too, enjoy scouring the pages for easter eggs or simply appreciate a good character cameo, check out these six shared universes in YA.

Throw Like a Girl + It’s All In How You Fall

by Sarah Henning

If you read both of these positively swoon-worthy sports romances (which you definitely should), you may catch some familiar characters roaming the town!

The Bone Houses + The Drowned Woods

by Emily Lloyd-Jones

These two novels set in the same magical world contain some crossover surprises for Emily Lloyd-Jones fans.

Heartbreak Symphony + Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet

by Laekan Zea Kemp

Adored local restaurants bring people together, just like they tie together these lyrical stories from Laekan Zea Kemp set in the same city.

The Cruel Prince + The Darkest Part of the Forest

by Holly Black

The wild lands and courts of Holly Black’s Faerie hide endless stories… These are only two.

Don’t Date Rosa Santos + Our Way Back to Always

by Nina Moreno

Can’t get enough of Port Coral, the seaside town where romance is always on the horizon? Make sure to read both of these sweet stories from Nina Moreno.

Don't Date Rosa Santos Rosa Santos is cursed by the sea—at least, that’s what they say. Dating her is bad news, especially if you’re a boy with a boat.



But Rosa feels more caught than cursed. Caught between cultures and choices. Between her abuela, a beloved healer and pillar of their community, and her mother, an artist who crashes in and out of her life like a hurricane. Between Port Coral, the quirky South Florida town they call home, and Cuba, the island her abuela refuses to talk about.



As her college decision looms, Rosa collides—literally—with Alex Aquino, the mysterious boy with tattoos of the ocean whose family owns the marina. With her heart, her family, and her future on the line, can Rosa break a curse and find her place beyond the horizon? Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Walmart Our Way Back to Always Luisa (Lou) Patterson grew up across the street from Sam Alvarez in the small, quirky town of Port Coral. They used to be inseparable—spending every holiday together, shooting silly YouTube videos, and rescuing stray cats. But then middle school happened, including the most disastrous (and embarrassing) serenade ever, and Lou and Sam haven’t talked in the four years since. Sam is now the golden boy with plenty of friends, while Lou is an introverted romantic who’s happy playing video games and writing fan fiction. But it’s also the summer before their senior year, and life is knocking on Lou’s door.



With her older sister having given up a scholarship to Princeton to have a baby and work at the local botanica, all of their mother’s expectations are now riding on Lou’s shoulders. She’s retaking her SAT’s, signed up for way too many AP classes, and her sights set on colleges with fancy names like Duke and Vanderbilt. But when she finds the bucket list she and Sam wrote together as kids, before Sam’s father was diagnosed with cancer, she’s shocked to see that she hasn’t accomplished any of the goals she’d set for herself. Go to a party? Nope. Pull the greatest prank of all time? Still no. Learn how to be a really good kisser? Definitely not.



​Torn between the future that her mother, sister, and younger self planned for her, Lou sets out to finish the list, and in a stroke of destiny or fate, Sam decides to tag along. Still trying to stay afloat amid the grief of losing his father, Sam himself is staring down a future that feels all too close, and is coming far too fast. But with the bucket list to guide them, Sam and Lou might just be able to find a way through the future, and also a way back to each other. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Strange the Dreamer Duology + Daughter of Smoke and Bone Trilogy

by Laini Taylor

If you know, you know. And trust me, lovers of fantasy, you want to know.