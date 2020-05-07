Fantasy series you should hop on ASAP
When I first started reading all I read were contemporary books until one day my aunt gave me a fantasy book and from there I was hooked. I spent hours in the bookstores and library looking up new fantasy series that I could start.
Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start, but don’t worry! If you’re in the mood for lost heirs, undiscovered powers, a rebellion or epic grand battles, we have the beginnings of some fantasy series for you to hop on ASAP.
Incendiary
by Zoraida Cordova
Forbidden magic, rebel spies, rescue missions and royal politics; Incendiary has it all. Follow Renata, a girl who was once stolen by the royal palace because of her ability to use rare magic, return to the palace in order to save a member of the rebel spies. They are determined to finish what they started. This series is just starting so now is the time to get on board!
The Devouring Gray
by Christine Lynn Herman
Deadly woods, a small town, dark mystery and otherworldly occurrences. If you’re looking for something a little sinister then this is perfect. Violet moves a new town where she is the descended from on the founders and she soon realizes that it might not be great legacy. The woods known as the gray are deadly and something just got loose. Can Violet and the other decedents fix this mess before the gray devours them all.
Frostblood
by Elly Blake
The Frostbloods were the ruling class, cutting down everyone in their path. Then the fire nation attacked and everything changed. Haha, no wrong story but almost fitting. If you are in the mood for forces of opposing magic, deadly tournament fights and royal secrets, then you’ve come to the right place.
The Cruel Prince
by Holly Black
Are there people who haven’t read this yet? If you are one of them then there is no time like the present to start it. Follow Jude and see the faerie world of Elfhame, and its cruel prince Carden, through the eyes of a mortal who was raised there. Don’t say we didn’t warn you…
Strange the Dreamer
by Laini Taylor
Find out what happened in the lost city of Weep over two hundred years ago that changed the world. How did the mortals defeat the gods? And what are the facing now that the hero called the Godslayer needs help with? Laini Taylor builds enchanting worlds that you get completely lost in. It’s enchanting.
White Hot Kiss
Jennifer L. Armentrout
Are you looking for supernatural entities that aren’t the norm? Well then, this one you definitely for you. There are gargoyles. GARGOYLES! Layla is half-demon, half gargoyle, and all she wants is to be a normal girl, but she has powers that neither side has. She ends up stuck in the middle of two warring sides.
Beautiful Creatures
by Kami Garcia
by Margaret Stohl
A small-town romance overshadowed by family curse. When Lena moves to Gatlin all she wants to do is conceal the power threatening to explode out of her. Ethan can‘t wait for the day when he can move out of Gatlin. But when the two meet, sparks fly and their lives will never be the same.
The Warrior Heir
by Cinda Williams Chima
An underground magical society, a deadly magical tournament and an unlikely warrior. What would you do if you found out there was a whole magical world living right within yours and you were a part of it? Discover this new world with Jack, just a regular boy from a nowhere town and find out the truth about the warrior heir.