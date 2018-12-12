The NOVL Holiday Gift Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And because we are book lovers, we all know that the only thing book lovers give to other people as presents are…more books.



Because there’s so much happening in December (finals, end-of-the-year work parties…more reading…), I’ve conveniently created a gift guide for all your holiday shopping needs!



From the sci-fi aficionado in your family, to your best friend/Faerie, to the one who literally can’t stop singing “Waving Through a Window,” here are my suggestions for what you should gift them:



For the one who can’t stop/won’t stop watching Talbib:

Finding Yvonne by Brandy Colbert







For the Faerie Ruler who needs something to tide them over until January 8th:

Frostblood by Elly Blake







For the one struck with wanderlust and desperately needs a vacation:

Seven Days of You by Cecilia Vinesse







For the one who loves action and space adventures, but also loves love 💖:

Defy the Stars by Claudia Gray







For the one who adores their imperfect (but still lovable) main characters:

Jack of Hearts (and other parts) by L. C. Rosen







For the overachiever and ambitious reader who isn’t intimidated by 500+ pages:

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor







For the one who keeps telling you YA books “can’t be well written” and “aren’t about important topics,” and who is “about to be proven wrong”:

The War Outside by Monica Hesse







For the one you think is a secret agent but you’re not sure, so you give them this book Hamlet style to see if they have a reaction to the spy plot:

An Assassin’s Guide to Love and Treason by Virginia Boecker







For the one who’s memorized the choreography of “Sincerely, Me”:

Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel by Val Emmich, Benj Pasek, Steven Levenson, Justin Paul