Creeping It A Very NOVL Halloween
Happy Halloween, here are some puns! 👻☠️👽🕷🕸🌚
The Coldest Girl in Cold Town by Holly Black
What’s a vampire’s favorite genre? Fangtasy.
The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Dee sold her heart to a demon, just for the hell of it.
Teeth in the Mist by Dawn Kurtagich
This book will turn your world upside down.
The Dead House by Dawn Kurtagich
Can I make Halloween puns? Of corpse I can!
Rags & Bones edited by Marissa Marr and Tim Pratt
Why did the skeleton cry his eyes out? Because he didn’t have any body to love.
Devils and Thieves by Jennifer Rush
How do you tell if a story is about a devil? By its tail.