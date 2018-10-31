Creeping It A Very NOVL Halloween

Happy Halloween, here are some puns! 👻☠️👽🕷🕸🌚

The Coldest Girl in Cold Town by Holly Black

What’s a vampire’s favorite genre? Fangtasy.

The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd-Jones

Dee sold her heart to a demon, just for the hell of it.

Teeth in the Mist by Dawn Kurtagich

This book will turn your world upside down.

The Dead House by Dawn Kurtagich

Can I make Halloween puns? Of corpse I can!

Rags & Bones edited by Marissa Marr and Tim Pratt

Why did the skeleton cry his eyes out? Because he didn’t have any body to love.

Devils and Thieves by Jennifer Rush

How do you tell if a story is about a devil? By its tail.