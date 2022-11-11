We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Siena

Introduce Yourself

I’m Siena, and I’m Associate Director of Publicity here at LBYR!

Favorite Book of All Time

I’ve thought about it a lot, and I love SO many books, but time and time again, it always comes back to A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Maybe it always sticks with me because I read it so young, but I also think it’s because it’s about the power of stories to help us get through hard times.

Favorite LBYR Book

They’re all so amazing, it’s hard to choose! But I have to say, I grew up reading Holly Black as a teenager and when I started at LBYR, The Cruel Prince was the first book I got to work on. So I’ll have to say The Cruel Prince, and by extension, the next book The Wicked King!

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

The Power by Naomi Alderman. Ever since I started hearing about it, I’ve been obsessed—I’m a sucker for futuristic/speculative fiction.

Favorite Book Cover

I’ve always loved the covers in the Zodiac series by Romina Russell. Those night skies and constellations get me every time!

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

All-American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. I love when co-authors work together and present in person so you can see their creative process, so it was lovely to get a signed copy with both their autographs.

Non-Book Bookish Item

As a gift, someone got me three miniature versions of some classic authors and playwrights that sit on my desk at home—a little mini Shakespeare, Edgar Allen Poe, and Mark Twain. They keep me company while I’m trying to work.