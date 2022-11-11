We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Savannah

Introduce Yourself

Hi! I’m Savannah, and I’m the Digital Marketing Associate at LBYR. I work on titles ranging from picture books to YA, and I have a soft spot for beautifully illustrated books. I also enjoy dancing around my apartment while pretending to be Freddie Mercury and/or Cher, and I’m starting a petition to make “If I Could Turn Back Time” the new national anthem.

Favorite Book of All Time

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen—it’s the perfect comfort-read, and honestly, Elizabeth Bennet is kind of a BAMF. She ignores the conventions of her day and really gives it to Darcy when she thinks he deserves it. She speaks her mind and sticks to her guns, but she can also recognize when she is wrong and reflect upon her short-comings with humility.

Favorite LBYR Book

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black. I want to be Jude. Except without the murder. And the backstabbing. And the bodily harm. Ok, so I don’t want to be Jude, but I’d love to as good with a sword as she is. Also, fairies are cool. What more can you want?

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea has been on my shelf for nearly a decade and it brings me shame that I haven’t started it yet.

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (I’m obsessed, I know, It’s FINE.)

A Literary Obsession

Adventure stories centered around travel, especially if there’s a ship voyage involved. Think The Girl From Everywhere by Heidi Heilig, or The Glass Sentence by S. E. Grove. If there’s old-timey travel, sailing ships, or trains, I’m here for it.

Book(s) that You Think Everyone Should Read

A Wrinkle in Time is a revelation. Required reading, for sure!

Most Worn-Out (but Well-Loved) Book

Definitely Eragon. The cover completely fell off of my copy, and I had to duct-tape it back together. I also preemptively taped the spines of the sequels so they wouldn’t fall apart.

Favorite Book Cover

The Sleeper and the Spindle by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Chris Riddell. The whole book is gorgeous, and the cover is illustrated with gold-leafing and spot blacks that make me swoon.