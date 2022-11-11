We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Sam

Introduce Yourself

Hi NOVL readers! I’m Sam Gentry, Editor at LBYR. I work with authors and illustrators on everything from picture books to young adult novels. I have a special place in my heart for contemporary fiction, but I also acquire nonfiction! Probably not the nonfiction you’re thinking of though—I’m more interested in pop culture, anything that’s #trending, and lots of humor. I hope that I’ll be able to publish your next favorite book during my time at LBYR!

Favorite Book of All Time

This is actually a hard question for me because I’ve had favorite books at different stages of my life, but I don’t think I’ve had a favorite book of all time (maybe it’s still out there!). As a kid, I loved and ugly cried when I read Bridge to Terabithia and Because of Winn-Dixie. But as I teen, I was more into the epic romances in Sarah Dessen’s novels and the hard-hitting realities of troubled teens in all of Ellen Hopkins’ books. As an adult, I’m still on the lookout for my favorite but I have a feeling it’s out there waiting for me.

Favorite LBYR Book

I’m going to say Why We Broke Up by Daniel Handler. It is poignant and smart, and a bittersweet look at first heartbreak that I couldn’t pull myself away from. And I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was Team Edward. 😉

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner. This was the first submission I read when I started at Crown Books for Young Readers (my first publishing gig!) and then I had the pleasure of seeing it win the William C. Morris Award. It will always have a special place in my heart.

A Literary Obsession

I still buy physical hardcover copies of books (even though I’m probably in debt because of it) and I don’t like letting others borrow them. I think my fear of someone taking it and never giving it back is greater than my need to book talk a novel with a friend. Maybe that makes me selfish, but I’m ok with it. 🙂

Unexpected Book You Love

I don’t read adult books often, but when I do I read romance. Jojo Moyes, Nicholas Sparks . . . give me something that can make me swoon and ugly cry! Can you tell I’m a hopeless romantic?

Favorite Book Cover

Nina LaCour’s We Are Okay. It’s perfect—the illustrated style, the limited palette, the story it tells—and gives me all the feels.

Non-Book Bookish Item

I consider myself a foodie and love to cook, so my non-bookish item would be anything you can find in a kitchen.