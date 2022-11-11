We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Ruqayyah

Introduce Yourself

Hi! 🙂 I’m Ruqayyah, Editorial Assistant at LBYR! I work on everything from picture books to young adult novels. Being an editorial assistant involves everything from writing the copy you all read on Amazon and on book jackets, to reading submissions from agents and authors.

Favorite Book of All Time

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before—I will love this series forever! It’s a cliché answer but it’s also a true answer.

Favorite LBYR Book

Can I pick two? The Cruel Prince by Holly Black and The Clique series by Lisi Harrison which I loved and devoured in the seventh grade.

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

My TBR list is so long I made an Excel sheet back when I was a book blogger, so I can’t pick just one. But if I had to pick one of the books at the top of my list it would be Everless by Sarah Holland. It has everything I love in a YA book—a beautiful cover, fictional kingdom, and danger in every corner.

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

Across the Universe by Beth Revis—although I have to confess I have yet to read it. And despite being a book nerd I don’t have that many signed copies because all the book events are always at 7PM on a week night. 🙁

Book(s) that You Think Everyone Should Read

Anything by Laurie Devore. I love her books and think they’re so underrated. She writes the complex mean girl books of my heart. If you haven’t read How to Break a Boy or Winner Take All you’re missing out on Cruel Intentions in book format.

Favorite Book Cover

A Darker Shade of Magic by VE Schwab. All the covers in that series are gorgeous; I love the sharpness of the art.