Regan

Introduce Yourself

Hey there! I’m Regan and I’m the Editorial Assistant for the licensing team. I’m lucky enough to assist on a crazy amount of entirely different books, from My Little Pony to Marvel to intellectual property projects to Neil Patrick Harris’s bestselling Magic Misfits series! My job includes everything from data management, writing actual books, brainstorming new ideas, and even some editing thrown in. I love that no two of my days look alike and that I’m learning so much about what goes into these different corners of the publishing industry.

Favorite Book of All Time

Obviously this question is to be expected, but it’s just not fair! There are too many for so many different reasons! While Harry Potter is my favorite thing of all time and is directly why I’m in publishing, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is my favorite in the series. The Catcher in the Rye is another favorite that inspires me to write. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close is probably my favorite “contemporary” novel because it reminds me why I love to read. And finally, John Green is my favorite author, and my favorite of his books is An Abundance of Katherines, because it was my first and because I connect with it on weird personal levels.

Favorite LBYR Book

Is it cheating if I use a book that’s not even out yet? Oh well! I am so, so, so excited for Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: Little Women. It’s a modern graphic novel adaption of Little Women for its 150th anniversary this year and it is just so delicate and fun and I am so excited any time something from it drops into my inbox. It’s coming out in November, so keep an eye out for it!

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. I’ve literally been saying for over a year that I NEED to read this book and that it’s going to be the next thing I pick up, but I just haven’t gotten around to it. There’s no excuse for it!!

Favorite Book Cover

I’m really into super simple covers right now, with clean and simple shapes and matte colors or ones that have aesthetically pleasing typography. While I don’t have a favorite “overall” cover, ones that come to mind that I really like right now are Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy (OOO or Ramona Blue) and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay.

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

I have a signed copy of The Casual Vacancy by JK Rowling. When she released her first book post-Potter in 2012, she stopped at Lincoln Center to do a talk and then sign books for 1000 people. I had just started college in NYC and was SO excited that I made my roommate stay on hold with the box office for over an hour while I was in class and we managed to score some tickets. I put off what I was going to say to her until I was literally right in front of her and…I froze. All I could say was, “Thank you so much,” as she slid my book back to me. Best/worst moment of my life.

Non-Book Bookish Item

I have a beautiful set of bookends that show a London skyline on my desk. They were a Secret Santa gift from one of my friends and reminds me both of when I studied abroad and of her!