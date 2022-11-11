We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Mara

Introduce Yourself

Hi friends, I’m Mara! As the digital marketing assistant, I work on picture books, YA, and everything in-between! When not at work, I love to knit, bake cookies, and spend time outdoors.

Favorite Book of All Time

With a love of Harry Potter that knows few bounds, I do a reread of the series once a year. If I had to pick a favorite HP book it would have to be Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (I know, very controversial), because it marks a real turning point in the series, and I am fascinated by Harry and Sirius’s relationship.

Favorite LBYR Book

Having been born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Twilight was a VERY big deal. Not only was young teen Mara captured by the dangerous love story, but it was exciting to read a story set in my own backyard—imagining there could be werewolves and vampires running through the forest behind my home.

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo. It has been sitting on my bookshelf for a few months now and I know that when I finally get around to reading it, I’m going to love it.

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven. I have met Sherman Alexie a couple of times and he’s hilarious!

A Literary Obsession

I love curating great books with beautifully illustrated covers for my bookshelf. My newest favorite additions are Pax by Sara Pennypacker and illustrated by Jon Klassen, Wildwood by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis, and Rumple Buttercup by Matthew Gray Gubler.

MOST WORN-OUT (BUT WELL-LOVED) BOOK

Reading Pickle-Chiffon Pie by Jolly Roger Bradfield was a bit of a family tradition. (My grandma even came up with a recipe for our own pickle chiffon pie…made of key lime.) The book was given to my dad when he was a kid and then was shared by myself, my sister, and our eight first cousins. Now that we are all adults, it sits proudly on the bookshelf in my room.

