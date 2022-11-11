We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Jessica

Introduce Yourself

Hello, I’m Jessica and I am a designer and illustrator. When I am not reading or drawing, I’m listening to podcasts and cooking new recipes.

Favorite Book of All Time

Every Day by David Levithan

Favorite LBYR Book

The Golden Hour by Niki Smith The plot, characters, artwork – just so beautiful!

Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

Language Barrier by Hannah K. Lee

A Literary Obsession

Opposite attracts who are destined to never be together at the end

Unexpected Book that You Love

The Catcher In the Rye by J. D. Salinger

Most Worn-Out (but Well-Loved) Book

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, I have been trying to get all of my younger family members to read the Harry Potter series

