Jessica
Introduce Yourself
Hello, I’m Jessica and I am a designer and illustrator. When I am not reading or drawing, I’m listening to podcasts and cooking new recipes.
Favorite Book of All Time
Every Day by David Levithan
Favorite LBYR Book
The Golden Hour by Niki Smith The plot, characters, artwork – just so beautiful!
Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read for a While
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
A Signed Book on Your Shelf
Language Barrier by Hannah K. Lee
A Literary Obsession
Opposite attracts who are destined to never be together at the end
Unexpected Book that You Love
The Catcher In the Rye by J. D. Salinger
Most Worn-Out (but Well-Loved) Book
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, I have been trying to get all of my younger family members to read the Harry Potter series