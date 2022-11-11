We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Christie

Introduce yourself

Hello! I’m Christie Michel, the School & Library Manager here at LBYR.

Favorite book of all time

Maud Martha by Gwendolyn Brooks. But favorite is such a limiting word. I’ll share 3 more books: one that made me feel like it was written just for me when I was a kid, one I return to again and again, and one that ruined me for everything else.

1. The Secret Life of Amanda K. Woods by Ann Cameron

2. Ordinary People by Judith Guest

3. Don’t Let Me Be Lonely by Claudia Rankine

Favorite LBYR book

The Wicked King by Holly Black. I love romance, and I have to say this is one of the very few (only?) instances of the enemies-to-lovers trope I enjoy. I turned the last page of this and I was furious at Cardan.

Unexpected book that you love

The Book of Night Women by Marlon James. The talent jumped out.

Book you’ve been meaning to read for a while

Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery. Looking forward to Anne and Shirley being “bosom friends.”

A literary obsession

Jane Austen. She perfected cohabitation and domesticity in the second half of Northanger Abbey, but I’ve read what some (male) critics have to say about it and like

Book(s) that you think everyone should read

Maud Martha, Don’t Let Me Be Lonely, My Brilliant Friend, Song of Solomon, Housekeeping, Northanger Abbey

