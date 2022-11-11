We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Becky

Introduce Yourself

Hola, my name is Becky, and I’m the Creative Instigator, aka Art Director, in the LBYR marketing department. I have the pleasure of designing both digital and print marketing visuals to promote our books, from picture books to Young Adult. Projects can include posters, bookmarks, quote graphics to fun animated book covers. My job also feeds my reading addiction, which is a good thing, because I would be incredibly broke if I had to buy ALL the books.

Favorite Book of All Time

My favorite book of all time has to be Geek Love by Katherine Dunn. I don’t even know how to explain except to say it involves a bald, humpbacked albino dwarf woman, a traveling carnival family, and a story to mesmerize any reader. Reader be warned, if you read this, you’ll be haunted by it for years to come.

Unexpected Book That You Love

This honor would have to go to All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque. I read this for class in the seventh or eighth grade and has stuck in my brain ever since. When I first heard we were reading this for English, I moaned internally, and thought it was going to be so horrible and boring. It was the complete opposite, and I couldn’t put it down. It was the first time I read about war and how this young soldier was affected and traumatized by it. It didn’t matter that the story took place during World War I, you knew reading it that this fictional account would ring true during any war.

Book You Been Meaning to Read for a While

Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert. Also, Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, which I pretended to read for English class, but read the Cliff Notes instead (I know that was bad of me).

Non-Book Bookish Item

A wind-up Nunzilla, as she walks sparks come out of her mouth. Not very bookish, but she’s like my bookshelf protector. Nunzilla intimidates book thieves or distracts them enough so I can catch them.

A Literary Obsession

I do have a few books about Victorian Mourning, that could seem out of place on my bookshelf and unsettling to many. It’s a personal fascination to learn more about this time period and the “Cult of Death.” Some of the content in these books deal with post-mortem photography both sad and beautiful, as well as other mourning traditions. I imagine many being creeped out to come across this reading material on my shelves. Maybe I’ll add a shelftalker that warns “Peek At Your Own Risk.”

A Signed Book on Your Shelf

The Strain signed with a self-portrait doodle by Guillermo del Toro. I was fan-girling when this happened. Also, I would NEVER lend my copy out to anyone because it’s signed with art by del Toro. I have very specific book rules!

