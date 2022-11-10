Savannah

From the land of South Florida

Currently reading • Belladonna by Adalyn Grace

Best part of my job • Books everywhere. EVERYWHERE.

Favorite place to read • Snuggled up in bed

Favorite music to listen to • Punk/classic rock

Favorite LBYR book • The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

Favorite books • Eragon by Christopher Paolini, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Book I fake-read • I never finished Jubilee by Margaret Walker. I just couldn’t do that last chapter. Don’t tell my 8th grade English teacher, though!

Book that made me a book lover • The Secrets of Droon by Tony Abbott

Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover, all the way.

Bookmark or dog ear? • Bookmark, of course. I am not an animal.

Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink, baby!

Peek My Shelf